URGENT: Japan PM assures S. Korea of safety of Fukushima water release

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday told South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol that the planned release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant conforms to international standards and is safe.

During a meeting in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, held on the sidelines of a NATO summit, Kishida and Yoon also agreed to work toward holding high-level economic talks by the end of this year, according to the Japanese government.