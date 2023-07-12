Baseball: Sensational Sasaki strikes out 14 as Marines tame Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Lotte Marines ace Roki Sasaki struck out 14 batters over seven masterful innings of three-hit, one-run baseball to spur his side to a 5-3 win over the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old right-hander did not issue a walk over 104 pitches and was backed by three RBIs from Katsuya Kakunaka in a 2-for-3 night at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

Touching 165 kilometers per hour with his fastball, Sasaki (7-2) surrendered his only run in the first inning on Leandro Cedeno’s double and retired his last 10 batters in a row.

“Our team scoring five runs allowed me to throw at my own ...