Baseball: Sensational Sasaki strikes out 14 as Marines tame Buffaloes
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Lotte Marines ace Roki Sasaki struck out 14 batters over seven masterful innings of three-hit, one-run baseball to spur his side to a 5-3 win over the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old right-hander did not issue a walk over 104 pitches and was backed by three RBIs from Katsuya Kakunaka in a 2-for-3 night at Kyocera Dome Osaka.
Touching 165 kilometers per hour with his fastball, Sasaki (7-2) surrendered his only run in the first inning on Leandro Cedeno’s double and retired his last 10 batters in a row.
“Our team scoring five runs allowed me to throw at my own ...