Football: J2 Machida stun Marinos in Emperor’s Cup 3rd round
J-League second-division leaders Machida Zelvia sprang one of the upsets of this year’s Emperor’s Cup by knocking out reigning top-flight champions Yokohama F Marinos 4-1 in the third round of Japan’s longest-running football competition Wednesday.
Australian international Mitchell Duke opened the scoring after just five minutes at Machida Gion Stadium against a visiting Marinos side unable to replicate the free-flowing, attacking football that has propelled them to the top of the J1 standings.
Sho Fuseya doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time and substitute Yu Hirakawa struck twice in t...