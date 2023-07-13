Tokyo stocks open mixed on slowing U.S. inflation, firm yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Thursday as buying on U.S. data showing slowing inflation was offset by selling as a stronger yen weighed on exporter issues.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 23.31 points, or 0.07 percent, from Wednesday to 31,967.24. The broader Topix index was down 2.12 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,219.36.

Gainers included mining, electric appliance and nonferrous metal shares. The main decliners were air transportation, farm and fishery, and land transportation issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 138.31-32 yen compared with 138.46...