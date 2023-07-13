Tokyo stocks rise in morning on slowing U.S. inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning as U.S. data showing slowing inflation fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve will stop raising interest rates earlier than previously expected.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 413.11 points, or 1.29 percent, from Wednesday to 32,357.04. The broader Topix index was up 21.48 points, or 0.97 percent, at 2,242.96.

Gainers were led by electric appliance, service and precision instrument shares.