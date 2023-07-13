Japan mulls raising truck speed limit for faster goods deliveries

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will consider raising the speed limit for certain trucks, the National Police Agency said Thursday, as the country seeks to speed up deliveries and ease the impact of tougher overtime regulations for truck drivers next year.

The NPA will set up a panel of transport experts to discuss whether to increase the speed limit for trucks weighing 8 tons or more from the current 80 kilometers per hour on highways. The speed limit for smaller trucks has already been raised to 100 kph.

The panel, which includes members such as Takashi Oguchi, a traffic engineering professor at the University of Tok...