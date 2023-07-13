Tokyo stocks end higher on easing woes over U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday, boosted by easing concerns over prolonged U.S. interest rate hikes following the release of data showing slowing inflation.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average increased 475.40 points, or 1.49 percent, from Wednesday to 32,419.33. The broader Topix index was up 21.51 points, or 0.97 percent, at 2,242.99.

Gainers were led by electric service, appliance, and precision instrument shares.