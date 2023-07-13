Football: Antlers’ Tsunemoto set for transfer to Swiss club Servette

Newsfrom Japan

Kashima Antlers defender Keigo Tsunemoto will make a full transfer to Swiss first-division club Servette, the J-League side said Thursday.

Swiss coach Rene Weiler, who was in charge of Kashima in the first half of the 2022 season, is Servette’s new manager.

Tsunemoto joined the Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture-based club in 2021 from Meiji University, and has played 16 games in the J-League top flight this year.

“Considering my age and my goal of playing in Europe, I didn’t want to miss this chance,” the 24-year-old said in a statement released by Kashima.

His official signing will take place once ...