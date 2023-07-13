Japan, EU leaders to agree on furthering cooperation on supply chains

Newsfrom Japan

The leaders of Japan and the European Union will likely agree Thursday to further cooperation on key industrial materials and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence. A day after attending a NATO summit in Lithuania, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is now in Brussels, started holding talks with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Japan and the European Union could issue a joint statement detailing a range of agreements between the leaders later in the day, according to officials with knowledge of its planni...