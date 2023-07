China seeks equal visa treatment from Japan after COVID

Newsfrom Japan

China has asked Japan to provide equal visa treatment to Chinese nationals, as Japanese businesses call for the revival of Beijing’s pre-COVID unilateral practice of exempting visa requirements for Japanese short-term visitors, sources familiar with the bilateral relationship said Thursday.

Between 2003 and 2020, China allowed Japanese nationals to visit the country visa-free for up to 15 days, while Japan requires all Chinese visitors to obtain visas regardless of length of stay.

Tokyo asks Chinese visa applicants to prove certain income levels as it remains cautious that a visa exemption cou...