URGENT: EU lifts post-Fukushima import restrictions on Japanese foods

EU lifts post-Fukushima import restrictions on Japanese foods
The European Union said Thursday it will lift its remaining import restrictions on Japanese food products imposed after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster.
The Japanese government had been calling on the 27-nation bloc to remove regulations requiring testing and certification for radionuclides on seafood and agricultural products from Fukushima and nine other prefectures.