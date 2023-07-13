URGENT: Japan, EU to establish security dialogue at foreign ministerial level
The leaders of Japan and the European Union said Thursday that they will establish a strategic dialogue at the foreign ministerial level as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation on security issues.
A joint statement released after their summit in Brussels also said they expressed concern over China’s opaque nuclear build-up and agreed that Japan and the EU will step up supply chains of critical raw materials.