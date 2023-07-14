Tokyo stocks open mixed on Wall St. gains, firm yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday, as buying tracking overnight gains on Wall Street was offset by selling on the firmness of the yen against the U.S. dollar amid speculation that the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening will end sooner than expected.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 24.69 points, or 0.08 percent, from Thursday to 32,444.02. The broader Topix index was down 9.50 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,233.49.

Gainers were led by marine transportation and precision instrument shares, while decliners included insurance and retail sale issues.

At ...