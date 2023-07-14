Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on firm tech shares, strong yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Friday morning as buying of technology shares that tracked overnight gains in their U.S. counterparts was offset by selling of exporters that were hurt by the yen strengthening against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 74.49 points, or 0.23 percent, from Thursday to 32,493.82. The broader Topix index was down 2.13 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,240.86.

Gainers were led by marine transportation and metal product shares, while decliners included electric power and gas, and retail issues.