Tokyo stocks fall on weak exporter shares amid firm yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Friday weighed down by export-related shares hurt by the yen strengthening to a two-month high against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 28.07 points, or 0.09 percent, from Thursday at 32,391.26. The broader Topix index finished 3.89 points, or 0.17 percent, lower at 2,239.10.

Decliners were led by electric power and gas, retail, and land transportation issues.