4 Japan utility groups slapped with business improvement order

Newsfrom Japan

The industry ministry said Friday it ordered four major Japanese utility groups to improve their operations after they were found to have formed electricity sales cartels. Kansai Electric Power Co., Chugoku Electric Power Co., a sales unit of Chubu Electric Power Co., Kyushu Electric Power Co. and its sales unit are all required to submit their improvement plans by Aug. 10 to prevent a recurrence of a similar incident. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's monitoring committee on gas and electricity businesses concluded that their actions hinder liberalization of the electricity retail...