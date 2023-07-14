Tennis: Nishikori, Ruud to play at Japan Open in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori and French Open runner-up Casper Ruud are scheduled to play at the Japan Open in October in Tokyo, the Japan Tennis Association said Friday. Nishikori, who only recently returned from a long injury layoff, will play his first match in Japan since the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021. He has won the Japan Open singles title twice, in 2012 and 2014. Yoshihito Nishioka, currently Japan's highest ranked player at 27th in the world, will also take part in the Oct. 16-22 ATP Tour event at Ariake Tennis Park as will Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Britain's Cam...