Football: Hasegawa fires as Japan thrash Panama in World Cup warm-up

Newsfrom Japan

Star playmaker Yui Hasegawa set up the opening goal and scored two more Friday as Nadeshiko Japan finalized their FIFA Women’s World Cup preparations with a 5-0 friendly win over Panama.

The one-sided clash at Yurtec Stadium Sendai against world No. 52 Panama provided the last competitive tune-up for manager Futoshi Ikeda’s 11th-ranked side before their departure for the World Cup, kicking off Thursday in Australia and New Zealand.

The home team created several early chances but lacked a finishing touch until Risa Shimizu hit the target in the 33rd minute.

Manchester City midfielder Hasegawa s...