Casio’s 1st G-Shock wristwatch model granted 3D trademark

Newsfrom Japan

Casio Computer Co.'s first-edition G-Shock wristwatch has had its three-dimensional shape trademarked, with Japan’s patent authority determining its distinctive design is recognizable by consumers even in the absence of a brand logo.

The product, popular for its durability and as a fashion piece, is the first wristwatch without any printed words to be cataloged by the Japan Patent Office under the particular trademark category, according to Casio. The registration is expected to help the Japanese electronics company combat the spread of counterfeit products.

First released in 1983, the G-Shock...