Football: 56-yr-old Miura returns to hunt for 1st goal in Portugal

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura, still active at age 56, on Saturday voiced hope of scoring his first goal in Portugal as he departed for another season with second-division club Oliveirense. "I want to play more games and contribute to the team's wins with my goals or in whatever way," Miura said at Tokyo's Haneda airport before his flight. "I want to get a feel of success over there." His latest loan deal, again from the J-League's Yokohama FC, will be made official once he passes his medical exam. Miura began his first season with Oliveirense in February and became the oldest player ev...