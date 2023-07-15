Baseball: Ohtani, Angels open 2nd half with tough loss

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani had a disappointing start to his season's second half Friday, taking the loss on the mound in a shaky outing against the division rival Houston Astros. Ohtani (7-5) gave up five runs, four earned, on five hits in five-plus innings at Angel Stadium as the Angels lost to the Astros 7-5 in their first game back from the All-Star break. The Angels have dropped six games in a row. Ohtani, at the center of trade rumors ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, struck out seven and walked three in a 94-pitch outing. At the plate, he had a pair of singles in five at-b...