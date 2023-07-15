Singapore minister arrested in anti-corruption probe

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore's Transport Minister S. Iswaran has been arrested, the country's anti-corruption agency said Saturday without elaborating on the case. Iswaran was arrested on Tuesday but was later released on bail, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau told Kyodo News. Corruption cases involving ministers are rare in Singapore, with the last publicly known one dating back to 1987. Ong Beng Seng, a prominent tycoon based in Singapore who played a key role in attracting Formula One's Grand Prix to the city-state, was arrested the same day and was also released on bail, his company Hotel Propertie...