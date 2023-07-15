Baseball: Buffaloes' Yamamoto outduels Arihara in win over Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto outdueled Kohei Arihara on Saturday as the two-time defending Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes got past the SoftBank Hawks 3-2. In front of a crowd of 40,062 at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome, Yamamoto (9-3) struck out nine over eight innings, while allowing one run on six hits and no walks. Arihara (3-2), who joined SoftBank this season after two years in the United States, allowed two runs on seven hits and a hit batsman over seven innings to take the tough loss, the Hawks' seventh straight. Yamamoto went to the mound in the first with a 1-0 lead after Kotaro Kurebayashi sing...