Football: Kawasaki beat J1 leaders Marinos on late Kurumaya goal

Defender Shintaro Kurumaya struck deep into stoppage time to secure Kawasaki Frontale a thrilling 1-0 Kanagawa Derby win over J-League leaders Yokohama F Marinos on Saturday. The J1 grudge match at Yokohama's Nissan Stadium between the reigning champions and last year's runners-up appeared set to finish without a goal until Kurumaya bundled the ball across the line off a cutback from defensive substitute Takuma Ominami in the 94th minute. Despite producing only one goal, the battle between the collective winners of the past six J1 titles saw no shortage of attacking. Marinos goalkeeper Jun Ich...