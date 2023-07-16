Japan PM Kishida leaves for Middle East to promote energy cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida embarked Sunday on a four-day trip to the Middle East that will take him to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to boost "resource diplomacy" with the countries in the energy domain. During his first tour to the Middle East since he took office in October 2021, Kishida aims to ensure a stable supply of energy to resource-poor Japan from the oil-rich nations, while promoting the Asian country's contribution to their decarbonization efforts. As the Middle East is strategically important for Japan, which relies on imports for more than 90 percent...