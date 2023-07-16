Hitachi driverless passenger railway opens in Honolulu, 1st in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

A fully autonomous elevated railway system operated by a Hitachi Ltd. unit partially opened in Honolulu late last month, raising hopes it will enhance convenience for tourists and ease the area's notorious traffic congestion. The initial 17-kilometer portion of the Skyline, the first driverless commuter railway in the United States and first passenger rail service on Hawaii's Oahu island in 76 years, connects nine stations from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium. The railway will eventually be expanded to connect 19 stations, including Daniel K. Inoue International Airport in Honolulu and Civic Cen...