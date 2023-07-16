Baseball: Cedeno's 10th-inning homer lifts Buffaloes over Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Leandro Cedeno hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the top of the 10th inning as the Orix Buffaloes edged the SoftBank Hawks 2-1 on Sunday. The Hawks have lost eight straight games and fallen 4-1/2 games behind the Pacific League-leading Buffaloes, who are looking for their third consecutive league title. Cedeno sent a 2-2 pitch from Yuki Matsumoto (0-2) over the left-field wall at PayPay Dome for his fourth homer of the season. "I tried to make good contact," the Venezuelan designated hitter said. "I wasn't sure if I hit it out. When I saw the ball go out, I got excited." Asked to comment on h...