URGENT: G-7 finance chiefs reaffirm unwavering support for Ukraine

Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Sunday reaffirmed their "unwavering" support for Ukraine, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said, as Russia aggression against its neighbor continues. The G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors did not discuss recent developments in the foreign exchange market, Suzuki told reporters after their meeting in Gandhinagar, India. The G-7 met on the fringes of a financial meeting of the Group of 20 major economies in the western India city. Japan holds the rotating G-7 presidency this year.