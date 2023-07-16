Tennis: Oda wins 2nd Grand Slam wheelchair crown at Wimbledon

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese teenager Tokito Oda won his second career Grand Slam wheelchair tennis singles title Sunday, defeating Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-4, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final. In a rematch of this year's Australian Open and French Open finals, the 17-year-old Oda rallied from 4-1 down in the first set and 2-0 down in the second at the All England Club. Oda converted five of his 10 break points while limiting his unforced errors to 13 in two sets. Earlier in 2023, Hewett won the Australian Open in January before Oda became the category's youngest Grand Slam champion in history at Roland Garros last mo...