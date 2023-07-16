Football: Kobe go back on top of J1 with 2-1 win over Tosu

Newsfrom Japan

Vissel Kobe moved back on top of the J-League first-division table Sunday after substitute Jean Patric's late strike delivered a 2-1 victory over Sagan Tosu. Yokohama F Marinos' overnight loss to Kawasaki Frontale had opened the door for Kobe to retake first place with a win at Noevir Stadium, but the hosts initially had their hands full against a spirited Tosu outfit. Cayman Togashi put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot in the 51st minute, although the lead stood for only two minutes before Yuya Osako equalized with his 14th goal of the campaign. The former Japan striker was in the rig...