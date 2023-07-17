Mazda to launch EV-only model in 2027 to accelerate shift

Newsfrom Japan

Mazda Motor Corp. will launch its first electric-vehicle-only model in 2027, CEO Masahiro Moro said in a recent interview in Tokyo, as part of efforts to speed up its electrification efforts and catch up with global rivals. Mazda started to sell in 2021 an electric model of the MX-30 sport utility vehicle, initially launched as a hybrid car, but the Japanese automaker has not had a dedicated electric vehicle. Moro also said that the company will ramp up production of EV-only models from 2028 onwards and accelerate the development of high-quality electric control equipment in collaboration with...