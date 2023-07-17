Kyoto river tour resumes after fatal boat accident in March

Newsfrom Japan

A popular river tour in Kyoto Prefecture reopened Monday following a suspension of several months in the wake of an accident in which two were killed when one of the traditional wooden sightseeing vessels capsized with 29 aboard. Tours on the Katsura River, also known as the Hozu River, in Kameoka, were initially scheduled to restart last week but were postponed when the river's water level rose due to heavy rain, according to Hozugawa Yusen Kigyo Kumiai, operator of the sightseeing tours. The accident occurred on March 28 when a boatman made a steering error and fell into the water. The boat ...