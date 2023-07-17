URGENT: China’s GDP grows 6.3% in 2nd qtr after Shanghai lockdown

Newsfrom Japan

China’s economy in the April-June period grew 6.3 percent from a year earlier, official data showed Monday, with faster expansion than the previous quarter registered due to a low base caused by a two-month COVID lockdown in Shanghai in the corresponding period last year.

The growth in gross domestic product of the world’s second-largest economy accelerated from 4.5 percent in the previous three months as the country abandoned in January its stringent “zero-COVID” steps that had restricted people’s movements and disrupted supply chains.