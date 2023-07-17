Japan, Saudi Arabia push forward on decarbonization tech tie-up

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday agreed to cooperate in sharing technology to aid in the decarbonization and economic diversification of the Middle Eastern nation, while ensuring Japan's ongoing access to its oil. The two agreed to launch a "strategic dialogue" at the foreign minister level to deepen bilateral collaboration in a meeting in Jeddah on the west coast of the Arabian Peninsula. Through its engagement with Riyadh, Japan is seeking to guarantee its supply of oil remains stable, while Saudi Arabia is banking on investm...