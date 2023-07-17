Football: Nadeshiko Japan start World Cup training in New Zealand

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese women's football team kicked off their World Cup preparations in New Zealand on Monday with a training session at their base in Christchurch. With the morning temperature at a brisk 10 C, members of manager Futoshi Ikeda's 23-woman squad warmed up and ran drills as they were cheered from the stands by supporters, including locally based Japanese. Nadeshiko Japan will bid for their second FIFA Women's World Cup crown at the tournament starting Thursday in Australia and New Zealand. The world No. 11 side will open their Group C campaign against 77th-ranked Zambia at Hamilton's Waika...