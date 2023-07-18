Russia withdraws from deal on Ukraine grain exports

Newsfrom Japan

Russia said Monday it has pulled out of a deal that enabled Ukraine to export its grain through the Black Sea even after last year's invasion, a move that drew criticism from Western countries and prompted the United Nations to express regret. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow did not agree to extend the deal with the world body, Turkey and Ukraine beyond Monday's expiration. Russian exports of grain and fertilizer products were also facilitated under the agreement, but Moscow complained that its exports were not reaching their intended destinations. The Russian Foreign Ministry...