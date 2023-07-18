Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid speculation that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes will end sooner than expected. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 278.21 points, or 0.86 percent, from Friday to 32,669.47. The broader Topix index was up 18.43 points, or 0.82 percent, at 2,257.53. Gainers included bank, metal product and electric appliance shares. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 138.70-73 yen compared with 138.64-74 yen in Ne...