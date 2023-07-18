Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street driven by expectations for solid earnings results from financial institutions.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 26.99 points, or 0.08 percent, from Friday to 32,418.25. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index was up 6.96 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,246.06.

Gainers were led by bank, metal product and transportation equipment issues.