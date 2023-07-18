Baseball: Ohtani homers for 3rd straight game, Angels beat Yankees

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani homered for the third game in a row and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-3 win in 10 innings over the New York Yankees on Monday.

The two-way star extended his major league-leading home run total to 35 with a two-run shot to center that tied the game at 3 in the seventh inning. Michael Stefanic lined a walk-off single to left field, scoring Chad Wallach from second base.

Ohtani connected on a 1-2 fastball from Michael King, flipping his bat as he began rounding the bases at Angel Stadium.

Ohtani, at the center of trade rumors before the Aug. 1 deadline, has...