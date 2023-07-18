Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on Wall Street’s rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday following a rise on Wall Street overnight, but gains were limited by weaker-than-expected Chinese gross domestic product data.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 102.63 points, or 0.32 percent, from Friday at 32,493.89. Japanese markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index finished 13.18 points, or 0.59 percent, higher at 2,252.28.

Gainers were led by bank, electric appliance and transportation equipment shares.