Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on Wall Street’s rise

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday following a rise on Wall Street overnight, but gains were limited by weaker-than-expected Chinese gross domestic product data.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 102.63 points, or 0.32 percent, from Friday at 32,493.89. Japanese markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index finished 13.18 points, or 0.59 percent, higher at 2,252.28.

Gainers were led by bank, electric appliance and transportation equipment shares.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News