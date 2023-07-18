Japan PM steps up efforts for stable energy supply from Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday accelerated efforts to bolster relations with Middle Eastern countries, including Qatar, to secure a stable supply of fossil fuel to the resource-poor Asian nation from the energy domain.

In Doha, Kishida met with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, after visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for two days from Sunday to strengthen “resource diplomacy” with the Middle Eastern region, where China has recently increased its influence.

As the Middle East is strategically important for Japan, which relies on imports for over 9...