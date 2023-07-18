Fugitive ex-auto tycoon Ghosn sues Nissan for irreparable damage

Newsfrom Japan

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan while awaiting trial, said Tuesday he has filed a criminal lawsuit in Lebanon against the Japanese company, vowing to make it pay for “the damage that cannot be repaired.”

The lawsuit is “based on many crimes that Nissan has committed in Lebanon,” Ghosn said online at a press conference held in Tokyo. But he did not elaborate on the details of the suit.

The remarks came after Reuters news agency reported in June that Ghosn sued Nissan and others, seeking over $1 billion in damages over allegations that include defamation. However, i...