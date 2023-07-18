URGENT: Most G-20 members see Russia war hurting economy: Japan finance chief
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Economy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Most of the Group of 20 nations agree that Russia's war in Ukraine poses a negative impact on the global economy, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday. After two days of talks in western India, Suzuki said Russia and China remain at odds with other G-20 members regarding how they see the war, which has been a "big challenge" for the group.