Tokyo stocks open higher on U.S. Dow’s 7-day rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones index rising for the seventh consecutive day for the first time since March 2021.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 330.64 points, or 1.02 percent, from Tuesday to 32,824.53. The broader Topix index was up 21.33 points, or 0.95 percent, at 2,273.61.

Gainers included transportation equipment, marine transportation and securities house shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 139.00-01 yen compared with 138.80-90 yen in New York and 138.22-24 yen in Tokyo ...