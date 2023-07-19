Tokyo stocks rise in morning on expectations BOJ will maintain policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning as sentiment was buoyed after the Bank of Japan governor’s remarks were taken to suggest the central bank may maintain its ultraloose monetary policy at its meeting next week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 316.41 points, or 0.97 percent, from Tuesday to 32,810.30. The broader Topix index was up 20.63 points, or 0.92 percent, at 2,272.91.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, securities house and mining issues.