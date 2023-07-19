Haneda airport Terminal 2 reopens to int’l flights after 3-yr hiatus

International travelers returned to Haneda airport’s Terminal 2 in Tokyo on Wednesday following a closure of over three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operations are still limited to between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with All Nippon Airways Co. using the terminal for outbound flights to London, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taipei.

At the 5 a.m. opening, ANA staff greeted passengers in the departure lobby with bows before the travelers formed lines at the check-in counters.

“We have finally resumed operations (here) as we are moving out of the COVID-19 pandemic and are seeing a clear recovery in de...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News