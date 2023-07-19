Tokyo stocks end higher on firm exporters amid weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday as exporter issues rose on the back of a weak yen following remarks from the Bank of Japan chief suggesting the central bank may maintain its ultraloose monetary policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 402.14 points, or 1.24 percent, from Tuesday at 32,896.03. The broader Topix index finished 26.69 points, or 1.19 percent higher, at 2,278.97.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, securities house and transportation equipment shares.