Baseball: Suzuki helps Cubs past Nationals with 4 hits, 1 homer

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki had his first four-hit game this year to help spark the Chicago Cubs to a 17-3 comeback win Tuesday over the Washington Nationals.

Trailing 3-1 in the sixth, the second-year Cub blasted his eighth home run to the last row of the left-field bleachers at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. Chicago would go on to tie it and then break the game open in a six-run seventh.

The Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom opened the seventh with his 17th home run to give the hosts a 4-3 lead. With no outs and two on, Suzuki singled to make it 5-3 and later scored.

Suzuki, who went 2-for-17 in the days before Tuesday’s gam...