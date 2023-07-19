Japan passport strength falls to 3rd place, Singapore grabs top spot

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan passport fell from its reigning position to third place based on the number of locations its holders have visa-free access to, with Singapore clinching the top spot, according to a recent survey released by a consultancy firm.

Japan had been considered the most powerful passport since 2018, but its holders can now access 189 locations visa-free or visa-on-arrival, while Singaporean passport holders can visit 192 destinations visa-free.

Japan tied for third place with six other nations, including South Korea and France, according to a ranking on passport power released by Henley & Par...