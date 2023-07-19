Foreign arrivals to Japan top 10 mil., 1st time since pre-COVID era

Newsfrom Japan

Foreign arrivals to Japan from January to June topped 10 million for the first time since the same period in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, as the country sees a continued recovery in inbound travelers, government data showed Wednesday. Japan saw 10.71 million arrivals in the six months, equivalent to 64.4 percent of the level seen from January to June in 2019 and exponentially higher than the 507,630 logged in the same period in 2022, the Japan National Tourism Organization said. By country or region, the most arrivals came from South Korea at 3.13 million, followed by 1.77 million fro...